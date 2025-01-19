CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 586,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CACI International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CACI International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.43. 226,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,556. CACI International has a 52-week low of $326.60 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.