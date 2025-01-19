Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 382 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

