Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

