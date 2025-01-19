Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,131 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

