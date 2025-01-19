Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.