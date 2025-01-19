Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $9.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

