Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG opened at $199.15 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

