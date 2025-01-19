Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,018 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

