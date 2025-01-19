Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSTP opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.