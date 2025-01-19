Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,259 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 33.0% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of DJUL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $340.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

