Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.89 and traded as low as C$39.16. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 11,027 shares traded.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of C$822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.65.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

