Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up about 6.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

