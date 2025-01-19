Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,170 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 293.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

