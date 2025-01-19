CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 280,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

Further Reading

