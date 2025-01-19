CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,598 shares of company stock valued at $21,503,625. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

