Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.5 %

CPCAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

