Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.5 %
CPCAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.