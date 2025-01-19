CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 3,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

CEA Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

About CEA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.