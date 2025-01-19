Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 77.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Down 1.1 %

Centene stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.