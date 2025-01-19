CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in CEVA by 16.8% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in CEVA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CEVA Stock Up 2.6 %

CEVA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 374,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,416. CEVA has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

