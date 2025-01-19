CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.

