CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 126,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,084,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

