CGN Advisors LLC Buys 5,271 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,687,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,166,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 185,577 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 279,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 270,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

