CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBK opened at $290.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $229.95 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.