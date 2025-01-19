CGN Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,052.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4,377.78.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

