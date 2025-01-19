CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,587,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,450,000 after buying an additional 3,474,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,470,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182,046 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 532,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 123,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares in the last quarter.

CGSD opened at $25.71 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0902 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

