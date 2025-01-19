CGN Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $409.16 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

