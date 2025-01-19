Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,668,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,171 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,284,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.