Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $4,302,701.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,973,799.30. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $6,818,305.28.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of CHWY opened at $36.99 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,517,800,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 5.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 138,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 97.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Read More
