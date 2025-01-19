ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,468.01. This represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 75.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 364,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,868. The stock has a market cap of $453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 2.21. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that ChromaDex will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDXC

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.