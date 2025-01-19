Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.