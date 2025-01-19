Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,952,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,038 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Citigroup by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

