City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.55 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.60). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.53), with a volume of 21,996 shares.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.57. The stock has a market cap of £185.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,461.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

About City of London Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.