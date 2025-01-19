Clarius Group LLC Acquires 4,580 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

