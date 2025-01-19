Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $670.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $458.09 and a 1 year high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

