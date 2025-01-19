Clarius Group LLC Buys 27,252 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 972,075 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after buying an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SONY opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

