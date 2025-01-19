Clarius Group LLC Buys 699 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.