Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $490.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

