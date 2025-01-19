Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

