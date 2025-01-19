Clarius Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $858.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.48. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.06 and a twelve month high of $941.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

