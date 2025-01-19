Client First Investment Management LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX)

Client First Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF comprises 1.0% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MAGX opened at $47.39 on Friday. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Announces Dividend

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

