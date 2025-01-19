CNB Bank Purchases 237 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,668,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $469,284,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

