Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Coffee Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Coffee has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

