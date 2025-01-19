Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

