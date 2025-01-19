Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 229,192 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.