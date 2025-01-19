Comparing Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Everus and Tri Pointe Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tri Pointe Homes 0 2 2 1 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Everus presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Everus.

This table compares Everus and Tri Pointe Homes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.73 billion 1.30 $137.23 million N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes $3.67 billion 0.95 $343.70 million $4.82 7.73

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Profitability

This table compares Everus and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes 10.41% 14.83% 9.59%

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Everus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

