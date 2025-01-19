Comparing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Curis has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -443.35% -923.37% -78.35% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -236.19% -75.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Curis and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 599.09%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 589.52%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curis and X4 Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.02 million 2.78 -$47.41 million ($7.81) -0.42 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$101.17 million ($0.09) -5.64

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curis beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

