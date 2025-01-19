Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 452,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 503,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.