Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,621,000 shares trading hands.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Contango Oil & Gas
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Oil & Gas
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.