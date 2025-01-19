Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.09. Continental Gold shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Continental Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.
About Continental Gold
Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.
