Contrasting Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) & Its Competitors

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cheniere Energy Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors
|437
|1051
|882
|37
|2.22
Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.78%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Volatility & Risk
Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|$9.66 billion
|$4.25 billion
|13.41
|Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors
|$9.40 billion
|$1.14 billion
|20.62
Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|31.28%
|-328.60%
|13.93%
|Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors
|1.82%
|-15.64%
|0.53%
Summary
Cheniere Energy Partners peers beat Cheniere Energy Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.
